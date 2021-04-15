Siblings from Albemarle High School each win grand prize for science fair innovations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two siblings from Albemarle High School are gaining some big recognition for their new discoveries and innovations. They each won a grand prize in the Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair.
Anna and Samuel Rosner will now head to the international science fair after winning big on two completely separate projects.
“We were both just absolutely thrilled. It was super exciting,” Anna Rosner said. “Going to the international fair has really been a dream for me and to get together with my brother is super exciting.”
This is the first time siblings have been crowned grand prize winners since the Piedmont Regional Science Fair began 40 years ago.
“I spent three years doing the science fair and I hadn’t won it,” Samuel Rosner said. “I was really happy to finally do it, and this time with my sister, so that was really surprising and really great.”
Anna’s innovation stemmed from her passion for robotics. She made a shoe that detects falls as they happen.
“Motors that are integrated into the shoe basically move it forward or backward to prevent the fall,” Anna said.
She says she is on a mission to engineer products that will help people.
“I had a family member who had Parkinson’s disease,” Anna said. “The robotic step patterns and things like that make falls more likely.”
Samuel’s project dealt with a different issue. He created a computer program that determines what causes political polarization.
“It took a lot of time. I started early December,” he said. “It was many hours a week.”
He says the importance of developing this model became more evident during the 2020 election.
“What I found was that, basically, people can choose friends more based off of their political beliefs,” Samuel said. “As people chose their political beliefs based more off of who they’re friends with, polarization increased in the model.”
Moving forward, both Rosner siblings are excited to present their projects to a new panel of expert judges on the international level.
