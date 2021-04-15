CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Improving conditions will be the rule across the area for the remainder of the day. Peaks of sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions can be expected. As skies partially clear tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will return Friday into Saturday. However, by Sunday a system will pass to our south. Increasing cloudiness and a isolated shower cannot be ruled out. A quick warm-up is expected by early next week. Have a great and safe day !