CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Improving conditions will be the rule across the area for the remainder of the day. Peaks of sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions can be expected. As skies partially clear tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will return Friday into Saturday. However, by Sunday a system will pass to our south. Increasing cloudiness and a isolated shower cannot be ruled out. A quick warm-up is expected by early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
