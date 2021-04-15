Overall Cooler than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk northwest breeze will keep high temperatures a little below average for the next several days. Dry weather will continue through most of Saturday. Tracking a couple of weak and fast moving weather disturbances. One due by later Saturday into Sunday morning. Another on Monday. These will provide a passing or spotty shower chance.
Briefly milder next Tuesday.
Another system may impact the region by Wednesday night with a rain shower chance. Keep checking back for updates.
Overall it’s a quiet weather pattern for April. Severe weather is not expected through next week! Temperatures mid to late next week will remain a little below average.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, cooling with a brisk breeze. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible in the open country-side and where the wind is calm.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. A stray shower risk by Saturday night. Highs mid 60s. A shower risk Saturday night. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Spotty shower chance. Most areas look dry. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Isolated shower chance. Otherwise cloud and sun. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s. A rain risk mainly Wednesday night at this time. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
