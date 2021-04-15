No. 3 Duke men’s lax defeats No. 4 UVA 13-12 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield alum Joe Robertson scored the game-winner in overtime, and the No. 3 Duke men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 4 Virginia 13-12 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Our men are hurting. Disappointed to lose this game, but what a tremendous lacrosse game. Give Joe Robertson credit. He got the roll. He found a little opening. It was a really great shot by him.”
Robertson had two goals and three assists for the Blue Devils, and he assisted on his brother Phil’s goal, which came less than one-minute into the match.
Dox Aitken and Charlie Bertrand each had a hat trick for UVA.
The Cavaliers took the early lead, as a goal by Connor Shellenberger put the ‘Hoos up 3-1 in the 1st quarter.
Duke went back in front with five-straight goals, and they led 7-6 at halftime.
Virginia retook the lead in the 2nd half, as a goal by Aitken gave them an 11-9 advantage with 3:18 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
UVA was held to just one goal in the 4th quarter and overtime.
The Blue Devils have won 16 consecutive regular season games against the Wahoos, and 20 of the last 22 overall.
Virginia (9-3, 2-3 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Utah on Saturday at noon.
