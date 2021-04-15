Nelson County to FERC: give back full title for land taken for the pipeline

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County wants the more than 250 owners whose land was taken for the now aborted Atlantic Coast Pipeline to get back the full title to their properties.
County administrator Stephen Carter sent a letter Wednesday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) saying that it bears the responsibility to give property owners the chance to regain full ownership.
With the pipeline project cancelled, Carter writes that there is no longer a public use justification for the easements.
Authorized by FERC in October of 2017, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was canceled last July.
