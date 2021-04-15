Miller Center launches COVID Commission Planning Group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Miller Center is spearheading an effort to create an analysis of lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s working alongside the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health to look into state and local readiness, mitigation strategies, and capturing stories of how it impacted people personally.
Philip Zelikow, the executive director of the 9/11 Commission., will be directing the planning group.
“It’s more of an assessment of how our systems worked and didn’t work with the goal being from those lessons learned, what are the policy recommendations, so that the next time around we’re better prepared,” Miller Center Director and CEO Bill Antholis said.
Antholis says this planning group is looking at the pandemic from a nonpolitical and nonpartisan lens.
“We’re trying to think through all of those different elements and lay out for any commission that ends up being formed the different modes of this that need to be studied,” Antholis said.
