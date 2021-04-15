Harrisonburg budget: no money for HHS2, but city and school still “dedicated” to build

Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) will be getting nearly $12 million in additional American Rescue Plan federal funding. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said 20% of that money must go toward making up for learning loss, but as for the rest of it: “I would like to apply that new federal aid that we’ll be getting, as much of it as I can, to the building project to get it started even before we hit those benchmarks,” Richards said.