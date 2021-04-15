Harrisonburg budget: no money for HHS2, but city and school still “dedicated” to build

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council heard the proposed budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 from City Manager Eric Campbell Tuesday, April 13.
Campbell explained to councilors the challenges in developing the city’s next budget because of uncertainty around when the coronavirus pandemic will finally subside, the negative financial impacts of the city’s meal and lodging revenue taxes, as well as water and sewer fee revenues.
The pandemic has also had a major impact on the construction of Harrisonburg’s second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2.
In Tuesday night’s presentation, Campbell said with high unemployment rates, declining tax revenues, and city residents unable to pay rent, leases and mortgages, it was not in the community’s best interest to propose any property tax increases as the pandemic continues.
“There is no telling when our residents will be able to afford a 14-cent tax increase, which to the average homeowner would mean an additional $330 in taxes a year,” City Spokesperson Michael Parks said in an email. “That’s assuming the tax rate doesn’t need to be higher than 14 cents due to changes in the market over the past year.”
The city set benchmarks that when reached show it’s time to begin the high school project again.
Those include:
- Governor Ralph Northam rescinding Executive Orders related to social gatherings.
- Six consecutive months of Meals Tax revenue exceeding 90% of pre-pandemic revenue levels.
- Six consecutive months of Lodging Tax revenue exceeding 90% of pre-pandemic revenue levels.
- Six months of employment exceeding 85% of pre-pandemic employment levels for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham MSA.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) will be getting nearly $12 million in additional American Rescue Plan federal funding. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said 20% of that money must go toward making up for learning loss, but as for the rest of it: “I would like to apply that new federal aid that we’ll be getting, as much of it as I can, to the building project to get it started even before we hit those benchmarks,” Richards said.
Richards says the goal is to get HHS2 built as soon as possible. While it’s been a process to get construction going after it was suspended last spring, he said the city and school are dedicated to making it happen.
“There’s a very close alignment of will here between the city council and the school board to get it done,” Richards said. “We just have to make sure that were doing it in a fiscally responsible way for the city and there’s general agreement on that concept.”
Parks said it was very important to the city to present a budget that did not increase taxes on our residents. In doing so, the city had to dig into its fund balance $2.9 million.
“That fund balance is an emergency reserve we are required to have in order to make sure cities can continue essential services in a financial emergency, and we had to use it if we didn’t want to raise taxes or make more deep cuts to our budget again,” Parks said in an email. “We don’t make that decision lightly.”
Right now, the only expense related to HHS2 in the proposed budget is a payment due on a loan taken out before the project was halted. That cost is just over $722,000.
