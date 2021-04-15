Doctor explains how to deal with folks who are hesitant about vaccines

If you’re not ready to roll up your sleeve for a dose just yet, Hilton has this advice: “Talk to persons who can give you the scientific data. We know there is a lot of information that circulates around social media that simply is ungrounded. If you see a post that says something that claims these reactions to vaccines or reactions that they’ve seen with people with COVID-19 and saying it’s a hoax, ask them for the data,” Hilton said.