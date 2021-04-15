Del. Sally Hudson launches nonprofit pushing for ranked-choice voting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson launched a new nonprofit to push for ranked-choice voting in Virginia. It is called Ranked Choice Virginia.
With ranked-choice ballots, you don’t just vote for one person. Instead, you rank the options. Hudson says this has made elections less divisive in many communities that have adopted it, and also engaged more voters.
“Right now, our ballots just aren’t built to let voters vote for who they really like when lots of people run,” Hudson said. “I think we’ve all had the experience of going into the ballot box and feeling torn between voting for the candidate that we like most, and the candidate that we think can win and rank choice voting solves that problem.”
So far, Virginia Republican voters have embraced the concept and will be using ranked-choice ballots in their convention coming up.
