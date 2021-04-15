CPD: Suspect in Prospect Ave. shooting arrested in North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charlottesville has been located in North Carolina.
The Charlottesville Police Department announced Thursday, April 15, that A32-year-old Alexander Antonio Rogers has been taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.
Rogers is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a shooting in the area of Prospect Avenue Tuesday, April 13. Officers say they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
The Charlottesville Police Department says it will have no further comment at this time, but is asking anyone with information to contact it at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
