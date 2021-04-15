Clearing, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front that delivered rain across the region is moving east. Clouds, and areas of fog will thin, allowing a clearing trend and breezy conditions as we go throw the day. The pattern will be cooler than normal the next several days. With clear skies tonight and light wind, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s, but remain above freezing. The next several days will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and pleasantly cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing skies & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
