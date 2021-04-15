Clearing, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front that delivered rain across the region is moving east. Clouds, and areas of fog will thin, allowing a clearing trend and breezy conditions as we go throw the day. The pattern will be cooler than normal the next several days. With clear skies tonight and light wind, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s, but remain above freezing. The next several days will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and pleasantly cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !