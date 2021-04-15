Clearing, breezy and cooler

A dry stretch

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | April 15, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 7:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front that delivered rain across the region is moving east. Clouds, and areas of fog will thin, allowing a clearing trend and breezy conditions as we go throw the day. The pattern will be cooler than normal the next several days. With clear skies tonight and light wind, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s, but remain above freezing. The next several days will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and pleasantly cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

