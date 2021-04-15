Charlottesville Mayor Walker shares why she wrote widely-viewed Facebook poem

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker discussed her Facebook poem and her experiences in Charlottesville at length during a Thursday evening virtual discussion with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
The mayor said she wrote the poem as a way to vent frustration with how difficult it has been to make effective change in the city. She described the changes as “snail-paced.”
“I was sitting there thinking of how difficult even getting this work done - social justice, economic justice, ensuring that we’re not apologizing for mistakes that we’re making today in the future. That is very difficult with my current colleagues and a lot of the staff members.”
She says while some people felt “violated” because of the word choice, that’s a familiar feeling for her and the Black community.
“We feel that way daily,” Walker said. “We feel that level of violation, we feel that level of, you know, pillaging our communities, taking from us. We feel that level of pain and suffering and those are the words that came out of me when I was attempting to describe those feelings.”
