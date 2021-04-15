Charlottesville hosts kickoff ceremony ahead of renovations to Crescent Halls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Crescent Halls is getting a complete overhaul and, on Wednesday afternoon, city leaders and those who live there shared their excitement.
All 105 public housing units will be fully renovated with new heating, cooling, and electric systems - among many other changes.
Wednesday, there was a kickoff ceremony with construction set to begin at the end of the month.
“Housing - everybody deserves,” said Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker. “Not just housing to go to, but housing that has been created with intention and with love.”
The project is expected to wrap up in about a year and a half. This comes after it had been delayed because of COVID-19.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority shared a timeline for the renovations, including resident relocation plans, earlier this month.
