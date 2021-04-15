BBB says to watch for vaccine passport scams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As even more people get their vaccine, it is likely some companies in the United States could turn to apps to show proof of vaccination to attend large events or travel.
The Better Business Bureau warns scammers will likely try to take advantage of this and sell you digital vaccine passport cards. Central Virginia Bureau President Barry Moore says to be skeptical as this rolls out.
“The feds have said, right now, they have no interest in a national COVID passport sort of thing,” Moore said. “Don’t believe it if you get these unsolicited texts, it’s going to be a scam.”
