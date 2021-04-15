Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host collection site for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host collection site for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
(FILE) (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Madison Greer | April 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:41 AM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 24, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a prescription drug collection site to help the community dispose of prescription drugs in a responsible way.

The sheriff’s office will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is a secure drop box in their lobby that is available for the community to dispose of unused prescription medications, which is accessible 24 hours a day.

To find a prescription drug collection box near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.