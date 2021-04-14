Windsor police chief says cause of officer’s firing was due to public backlash from traffic stop video

WINDSOR, Va. (WWBT) - Windsor’s police chief explained the decision to fire a police officer four months after pepper-spraying an Army officer in a video that went viral over the weekend.
The chief says Officer Joe Gutierrez was not fired for his actions, but rather for the video itself.
Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle says former Officer Joe Gutierrez was disciplined in January after an investigation into the traffic stop but says once the infamous video became public, he lost faith that Guitierrez could continue on the seven-person force.
Gutierrez is the officer seen in the body cam video, pepper-spraying and pointing his gun at Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.
The chief says now that it’s obvious from the video that there were more than enough opportunities for the now-fired officer to de-escalate the situation before things turned ugly.
But Chief Riddle also put some of the blame on Nazario for not complying sooner with the officer’s commands, and that because of that he does not deserve an apology.
“I can’t speak for him, but I’m gonna own up to what we did. My guys missed opportunities to verbally de-escalate that thing and change that outcome...Lieutenant Nazario took certain actions...that created where we got to, and I think that you know....we’ll let the courts work that part of it out” Riddle said.
Following the news conference, the Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP called for the resignation of Riddle.
“After watching the press conference held by officials in the Town of Windsor regarding the incident involving Lt Nazario we are appalled at some of the statements made by the Town officials as well as the Chief of Police. Therefore we are calling for the immediate resignation of Chief Rodney Riddle,” the Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP posted on Facebook.
The branch said it would be sending their reasons for the resignation call, amongst other things, in a letter to local and state leaders.
Now, Virginia State Police and the FBI are conducting their own investigations into that Dec. 5 traffic stop, as well as the department as a whole.
Riddle says he’s confident both investigations will show that Windsor does not have a history of improper policing.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic stop is asked to contact VSP at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
This story is developing and will be updated.
