Virginia State Police investigate Augusta County plane crash

Virginia State Police investigate Augusta County plane crash
Plane that crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport on Monday, April 13. (Source: WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom | April 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 1:21 PM

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a small airplane crash that happened near the Shenandoah Valley Airport Monday night.

Police say a Piper PA-28-140 was conducting touch-and-go landings at the airport in Weyers Cave. As the small aircraft was attempting to land, the pilot’s controls became unresponsive causing the plane to drift left. The plane caught a limb and then struck several trees just outside the airport property.

There were two people on board when the crash occurred. The pilot, a 17-year-old male from Romney, W.Va., was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. A juvenile male passenger was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Security Board were both notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.