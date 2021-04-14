Virginia State Police investigate Augusta County plane crash

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a small airplane crash that happened near the Shenandoah Valley Airport Monday night.
Police say a Piper PA-28-140 was conducting touch-and-go landings at the airport in Weyers Cave. As the small aircraft was attempting to land, the pilot’s controls became unresponsive causing the plane to drift left. The plane caught a limb and then struck several trees just outside the airport property.
There were two people on board when the crash occurred. The pilot, a 17-year-old male from Romney, W.Va., was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. A juvenile male passenger was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Security Board were both notified.
The crash is under investigation.
