University of Virginia won’t raise undergraduate tuition for 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has approved a plan to freeze undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.
University President Jim Ryan says some students and families are struggling financially because of the pandemic, and after consulting with board members, as well as some of those students and families, Ryan says the tuition freeze is the right thing to do.
He said while the financial hit the university took is a reason to raise the cost of tuition, he also said “if there were ever a year not to raise undergraduate tuition it is this year.”
While the cost of tuition won’t go up for undergrads, some costs will. Certain graduate tuitions will be raised by as much as 6.4%. Plus, there will be a $114 increase in mandatory fees ($75 of which the university says “will address increases in student health volume in the areas of general medicine, counseling and psychological services, and accessibility needs across Grounds”). There will also be a moderate increase to both room and board costs, roughly 2.5% each.
Though it won’t happen this year, Ryan expects tuitions will rise soon.
“Looking ahead, holding tuition flat - to base undergraduate tuition - I probably don’t need to say but I will anyway, is just not sustainable if we’re going to maintain competitive among our peers,” he said.
The Board of Visitors also approved a measure that would digitally contextualize some statues on Grounds, including Thomas Jefferson’s in front of the Rotunda.
