University of Virginia won’t raise undergraduate tuition for 2021-22 school year

While the cost of tuition won’t go up for undergrads, some costs will. Certain graduate tuitions will be raised by as much as 6.4%. Plus, there will be a $114 increase in mandatory fees ($75 of which the university says “will address increases in student health volume in the areas of general medicine, counseling and psychological services, and accessibility needs across Grounds”). There will also be a moderate increase to both room and board costs, roughly 2.5% each.