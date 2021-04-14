Thousands of extra Pfizer, Moderna first doses expected in Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines continues around the CDC’s investigation into six cases of extremely rare blood clots, Virginia will be receiving more doses of Pfizer and Moderna next week.
Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, says Virginia will receive 15,000 extra first doses of the two vaccines to make up for the 14,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Virginia was supposed to receive this week.
A CDC committee is looking into these rare side effects reported in six women, between the ages of 18 and 48, six to 13 days after they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
One case involves a Virginia woman, who died more than a week after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Dr. Avula addressed the investigation saying that the CDC will take a closer look at the case to see if the vaccine caused or contributed to her death.
“They’re getting more information,” Dr. Avula said. “Either more medical information from their provider or more history from the family.”
Dr. Avula says the concern isn’t around the number of cases, which is six out of the nearly seven million people given the Johnson & Johnson shot around the country, but the pattern all these cases share.
“The unique presentation of these individuals that had this stroke-like syndrome in the context of a low platelet count,” he said. “Seeing that pattern time-related to the vaccination was something that said we should take a further look into this.”
Dr. Avula believes it could take a few days for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to go back into arms but says this could change if the CDC’s investigation comes up with more reported cases related to these rare blood clots.
“Once vaccines have made it through the clinical trials where they’ve been tested on tens of thousands of people, you really do need a national lens to get to adverse events that might show up on the scale of millions,” Dr. Avula said.
