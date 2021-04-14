Prosecutors: Virginia man arrested for knocking police officer unconscious during US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Prosecutors say a Virginia man has been arrested for knocking a police officer unconscious during the United States Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Paul Russell Johnson, 35, of Lanexa, was arrested and charged with inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice and Congress; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
According to court documents, Johnson was captured on video assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
“As depicted in open-source video footage reviewed by the FBI, Johnson was part of a crowd of people seen walking over and around the first line of barricades just off the roadway of Peace Circle. As the crowd approached a second line of barricades, guarded by uniformed USCP officers, Johnson can be seen on video holding a megaphone and shouting profanities toward the police, including, “Let’s go! F*** this s***! We pay your bills, you back the f*** off,” a release said.
Johnson allegedly became confrontational with officers as he approached the second barricade.
“He can be seen forcibly pushing and pulling on the metal barricades which caused a USCP officer to fall and hit her head on the stairs before losing consciousness,” a release said.
The officer then blacked out and collapsed hours later while arrested another rioter, a release said. She was taken to the emergency room and diagnosed with a concussion.
Prosecutors say Johnson can then be seen getting through the barricades and running up the steps into further restricted grounds.
Later that evening on Jan. 6, a video was posted to YouTube in which Johnson described the events at the Capitol that day.
“Throughout the video, Johnson described how he personally broke through the barricades, stating, “There’s three sets of gates before you get to the stairs of the Capitol. Alright? We get to the next gate. There’s probably . . . there’s a s*** load of cops up there then. Second wing, we breached, pulled up, start throwing s***. I mean we’re fu-, we’re fighting cops and s***. I have video where I’m slinging one around . . .”' a release said.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
