‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t be surprised if you see some pinwheels throughout the Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
ReadyKids is partnering with many community organizations for a “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign.
The pinwheels represent the joy of childhood, which can be taken away from kids experiencing child abuse.
“For children, in particular through the pandemic, we’ve noticed in our work a lot of kids struggling, a lot of families under a lot of stress. And we know that where there’s family stress, there can be risk for child abuse,” Shannon Noe with the nonprofit said.
ReadyKids says anyone is able to participate by putting pinwheels in their gardens and lawns.
