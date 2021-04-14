MBU receives $5M donation in support of new nursing program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University received a $5 million donation that will go toward supporting the expansion of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences from a Richmond couple.
The donation comes from Mr. and Mrs. William H. Goodwin, Jr. and will provide funding for the recently announced Doctor of Nursing Practice hybrid degree program, which is slated to launch in Augusta.
According to a press release from MBU, half of the donation will fund the launch of a self-sustaining program of translational research opportunities that connect basic research to clinical practice for students and faculty.
The other half of the donation will be allocated to start-up costs for the Doctor of Nursing Practice program, including the hiring of faculty, facility upgrades and equipment.
MBU says this donation marks the second major gift the Goodwin family has made to the university.
“To be truly impactful, medical breakthroughs in labs must be matched with breakthroughs at the bedside. This gift to Mary Baldwin’s DNP program represents an exciting investment in the future of healthcare delivery and helping to close the gap between research discoveries and their practical application to patient care. We hope it will inspire others who share our passion for helping people,” the Goodwins said in the press release.
