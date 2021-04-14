Goochland County Vaccine Clinic to accept vaccine walk-ins for people ages 18+

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County’s Vaccine Clinic will accept up to 100 walk-ins for those who are 18 years of age or older on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is for those who are receiving their first dose.
The vaccine event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
There will be no specific time for 65+ walk-ins moving forward.
The Goochland County Vaccination Clinic will be located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road.
