Foxfield Spring races canceled, tickets for the fall on sale in June

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Foxfield Spring races would normally take place in April, but due to COVID-19 that is not happening this year. Tickets for the fall races are set to go on sale in June.
After hosting a virtual race in fall 2020, the countdown began about whether to do it again in the spring or cancel all together.
“We did continue with our races this past fall. We did a live stream, which went really well. It is not financially viable to continue to do so this spring, so we’re putting all of our eggs in that next basket,” Kelsey Cox said.
Kelsey Cox is the newly hired executive director of the races. She says it should mostly be a return to normal for the October event.
“We’re going to continue to follow regulations and see what’s going to make for a safe and enjoyable fun Foxfield experience,” Cox said.
“Our charitable recipient for the fall races will be Habitat for Humanity, and we’re forging a long-term partnership with Habitat so we’re really excited about that,” Foxfield Board Chair Dr. Reynolds Cowles said.
With vaccination rates continuing to increase and the more family-friendly nature of the fall races, the team is hopeful.
“We’re being conservative in our numbers for fall. It looks like things are still trending in a positive direction across the state so that we can be socially distanced and be responsible,” Foxfield Vice Chair Jack Sanford said.
Cox says she is looking forward to starting her role full time in June as putting on the races is just one part of the job.
“I’m going to continue the mission that the board has set forward here, and that is continuing that preservation of open space as well as putting on these wonderful steeplechase races that we have seen historically in Virginia here, but also bringing it into the next generation and the future,” she said.
Tickets for the fall races will go on sale sometime in June and the races will take place on Sunday, October 3.
