Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school is getting off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front is expected to bring widespread rain to our region. Under a half inch of rain will blanket the area today into tonight. As the cold front exits the east coast, clearing skies and a brisk northwest wind will gradually cool temperatures to below normal levels for the late week and weekend. There are signs conditions will begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !