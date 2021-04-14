Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school is getting off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front is expected to bring widespread rain to our region. Under a half inch of rain will blanket the area today into tonight. As the cold front exits the east coast, clearing skies and a brisk northwest wind will gradually cool temperatures to below normal levels for the late week and weekend. There are signs conditions will begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Early rain, fog, Low: around 50
Thursday: Clearing skies & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s,,,Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s,,,Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
