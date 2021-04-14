Charlottesville police search for Prospect Avenue shooting suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are looking for 32-year-old Alexander Antonio Rogers of Albemarle County in connection with a shooting on Prospect Avenue.
The shooting happened in the 700 block around 10:30 Tuesday, April 13. Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
Warrants were issued for Rogers, charging him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous and to call 911 if you see or know of his location.
In a press release, police say this is the third incident involving shots fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in the past week. On April 7, 2021, CPD officers responded to two separate incidents involving gunfire. Multiple bullet casings were found at the scenes.
According to police, this is the 87th confirmed shots fired incident this year. CPD says it remains deeply concerned about the escalation of gun violence in the city and continue to ask for the community’s assistance in deterring future incidents before further loss of life occurs.
Anyone with information as to Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
This story is developing, we will bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.
