Augusta County leaders considering personal property tax increase

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County leaders are considering higher personal property taxes to pay for raises and new positions.
The Board of Supervisors is proposing a $0.10 hike to taxes on vehicles, campers, boats, trailers, and planes. The money would help fund a 3% employee raise, 15 new firefighters, and an information technology technician. The budget also includes a new career development program for fire and rescue, and for the first time, a 5-year financial analysis.
But, rising operating costs at Middle River Regional Jail to the tune of close to $600,000 more this year, and COVID-19 have impacted the budget.
“A lot of our revenues stayed up or kind of held its own but things like interest income, lodging taxes, those types of things still have not fully recovered from the pandemic,” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.
A public hearing on the budget and rates is set for Wednesday night at 7 P.M. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
