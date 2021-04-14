April Showers Overnight, Overall Cooler Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front and low pressure area tonight. It will continue to give us rain showers and even a thunderstorm risk, mainly south through this evening. The overall Severe Weather risk is south of the James River and Route 460. That’s where a any thunderstorm could produce isolated damaging winds and hail. For most of the region it will be just rainy overnight. A half inch or less of rainfall is projected for your lawn and garden. Areas of fog forming late and into the start of Thursday.
Trending partly sunny Thursday and cooler for all. It will also be breezy at times in the afternoon.
Overall it will be cooler than average through the extended forecast. Dry on Friday and Saturday. Watching the progress of a weak weather system in the Saturday night, Sunday and Monday time frame. It will cause a few spotty showers to form. Not expecting a washout.
It looks a little milder for next Tuesday and then perhaps a little cooler for mid next week.
Wednesday night: Rainy. Thunder possible, mainly south. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Areas of fog late.
Thursday: Any early shower will exit to the east. Some fog for parts of the area will give way to a partly sunny sky. Brisk breeze with highs in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley to the mid 60s for central Virginia. Lows in the lower 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Clouds and sun. Highs in the 60s. There could be patchy frost Saturday morning for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday and Monday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for possible spotty showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
