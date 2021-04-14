April Showers Overnight, Overall Cooler Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front and low pressure area tonight. It will continue to give us rain showers and even a thunderstorm risk, mainly south through this evening. The overall Severe Weather risk is south of the James River and Route 460. That’s where a any thunderstorm could produce isolated damaging winds and hail. For most of the region it will be just rainy overnight. A half inch or less of rainfall is projected for your lawn and garden. Areas of fog forming late and into the start of Thursday.