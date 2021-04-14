April rain and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is bringing needed rain to the region. Up to .75″ of rain is possible by late tonight. Morning fog will develop for Thursday mornings commute. The leading edge of a cooler air mass will begin to filter in tomorrow. Below average temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week. A slight warm appears to be possible by next week. Have a great and safe day !