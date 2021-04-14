April rain and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is bringing needed rain to the region. Up to .75″ of rain is possible by late tonight. Morning fog will develop for Thursday mornings commute. The leading edge of a cooler air mass will begin to filter in tomorrow. Below average temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week. A slight warm appears to be possible by next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: cloudy with rain, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: around 50
Thursday: Morning fog, partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s,,,Low: around 40
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.