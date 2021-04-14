April rain and cooler temperatures

Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers | April 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is bringing needed rain to the region. Up to .75″ of rain is possible by late tonight. Morning fog will develop for Thursday mornings commute. The leading edge of a cooler air mass will begin to filter in tomorrow. Below average temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week. A slight warm appears to be possible by next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: cloudy with rain, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: around 50

Thursday: Morning fog, partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s,,,Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

