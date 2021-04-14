Albemarle County Supervisor Gallaway is running for reelection

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway is running for reelection to represent the Rio District.
He made the virtual announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Gallaway says he ran four years ago with a focus on public education, public safety, and economic development and he says he’s stayed focused on those priorities.
He says one priority moving forward will be the Rio Road Corridor Study.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work on that and see what the impacts from that study will be. The small area plan now that it’s passed and the form-based code will soon be passed. Getting that up and running and starting to achieve the vision of that is something that will be a district priority,” Gallaway said.
Gallaway also said he looks forwards to addressing affordable housing in the county.
