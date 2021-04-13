Virginia State Police investigate Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on Monday, April 12, at 6:15 p.m. along Route 340 and Route 649.
Officials say a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 649 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound 1996 Ford F-150.
Police say the impact caused the Ford to run off the roadway and collide with a road sign and a fence.
According to state police, the driver of the Peterbilt, Quentin J. Mancel, 45, of Lanham, Maryland, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old Grottoes man, was also wearing a seatbelt and reportedly suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Police say Mancel was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of driving under the influence/maiming. He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The crash remains under investigation.
