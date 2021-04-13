Virginia Humanities and City of Promise publish children’s book for a good cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia Humanities and City of Promise are teaming up to publish a children’s book all for a good cause. It is called A Promise to Grow.
The book, written by Marc Boston and illustrated by Ariel Mendez, will celebrate the Westhaven community.
It will follow the adventures of a boy who dreams about his future and gives back to his community. Proceeds from the book will also serve a purpose.
“The revenue will be used in some way to go back into the community. Whether it is into City of Promise, because City of Promise is there to support the community, or whether it is more actively to support kids learning opportunities in the Westhaven neighborhood,” Virginia Humanities Executive Director Matthew Gibson said.
A Promise to Grow will be available sometime this summer.
