Trey Murphy III declares for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team might be losing another member of the program.
Junior Trey Murphy III has announced he will enter his name into the NBA Draft.
Murphy will not sign with an agent, and will maintain his college eligibility, if he chooses to return.
The 6-foot-9 transfer from Rice started 20 games for the ‘Hoos last season, and averaged 11.3 points per game, and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 43-percent from three-point range.
If Murphy stays in the draft, Virginia will have lost its Top-Three scorers from last season, and six of the Top-Eight.
