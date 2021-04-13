Tracking April Showers

A brief passing shower or sprinkle chance this evening and Wednesday morning. Our rain chance increase Wednesday afternoon and evening. Tracking a developing cold front and low pressure area over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. It will arrive over our region from west to east tomorrow. Widespread rain is most likely Wednesday afternoon through the evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is projected at this time. More rain south of the James River. Severe weather is not expected for central Virginia with this system. An isolated severe storm is possible over far Southside VA and northeastern North Carolina.