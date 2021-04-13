Tracking April Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some showers and even a downpour north last night, today we will have a dry day. A blend of clouds and sun. High temperatures a little above average for one more day. Less wind as well.
A brief passing shower or sprinkle chance this evening and Wednesday morning. Our rain chance increase Wednesday afternoon and evening. Tracking a developing cold front and low pressure area over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. It will arrive over our region from west to east tomorrow. Widespread rain is most likely Wednesday afternoon through the evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is projected at this time. More rain south of the James River. Severe weather is not expected for central Virginia with this system. An isolated severe storm is possible over far Southside VA and northeastern North Carolina.
Rain will exit Wednesday night. Cooler and blustery on Thursday.
Overall dry on Friday through now the weekend. Temperatures a little below average for the third weekend of April.
The next best chance for rain now looks like it will be next Monday. Keep checking back for updates.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Stray shower risk. Most areas stay dry. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.
Wednesday: A passing shower possible in the morning. Widespread rain arrives in the afternoon through early evening. Highs in the 60s.
Wednesday night: Rain moves away. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the cooler upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 60s for central Virginia. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible for the Shenandoah Valley mainly.
Saturday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry at this time. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
