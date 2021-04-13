Summer job openings in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. need to be filled

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is high demand for summer employees at both Charlottesville and Albemarle County Parks and Recreation.
The city currently has 122 job openings to fill before the summer.
“We are looking for individuals with a positive attitude, strong customer service values, solid work ethic, and desire to learn and work with the youth and adults of the community,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Victor Garber said.
These jobs within the city include both long-term and part-time positions. Some of the jobs include camp counselors, swim team coaches, lifeguards, exercise instructors, athletic officials, and maintenance staff.
Albemarle County is looking for lifeguards to staff three of its swimming beaches.
“They need to be certified in lifeguard and CPR. They can get that through the American Red Cross or equivalent. Unfortunately we don’t have swimming pools, so we’re not able to offer certification courses,” Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Athletic and Program Supervisor Timothy Hughes said.
Lifeguard positions for the county start at $15 per hour with opportunities for up to 40 hours per week. The county will reimburse you for the cost of the certification course if you are hired.
To apply for the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation positions click here. If you want to apply to the Charlottesville Parks & Recreation positions you can click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.