Small plane crash reported near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.
First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.
Officials have yet to confirm the circumstances of the crash and if anybody was injured.
A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.
This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.
