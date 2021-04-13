Small plane crash reported near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. (Source: WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers | WHSV | April 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:08 PM

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

Officials have yet to confirm the circumstances of the crash and if anybody was injured.

A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.

