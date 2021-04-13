Small businesses in Charlottesville and beyond bouncing back in 2021, study shows

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study suggests small businesses in Charlottesville and across Virginia are starting to turn a corner as we all slowly try to bounce back to normal life.
Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Director Rebecca Haydock says not only are many businesses recovering, but many new ones are popping up.
“We are seeing more new business starts than ever, almost double Q3 2020 from Q3 2019,” Haydock said.
According to a Facebook study, 70% of business owners in Virginia are confident in their ability to stay open for another six months or more.
Haydock says foot traffic in Charlottesville is way up.
“I don’t know if you’ve been on the Downtown Mall trying to get lunch, it’s difficult because places are packed. The traffic is right back up,” she said. “I know we have a ways to go, and businesses need things to be even more open, but there’s a healthy trend that’s moving forward, and it’s getting more populated. People are optimistic.”
Although more people are shopping in-person, Haydock says a lot of businesses have seen their sales skyrocket by taking advantage of E-commerce and online platforms.
