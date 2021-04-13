‘Road Trip for Background Checks’ makes stop in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Groups came together at the University of Virginia Tuesday, April 13, for a stop on a national tour to support federal legislation requiring background checks to own firearms.
Everytown For Gun Safety is hosting the nationwide road trip and Crozet’s branch of Moms Demand Action and UVA’s Students Demand Action met at the UVA Rotunda. On site was a banner that made its way from South Carolina filled with the names of survivors and victims of gun violence.
“We haven’t had a federal background check or gun law in over 25 years, so I think we need to come together as a nation and call for these laws,” UVA student Josh Hambrect said.
“It’s important for every day people to realize that we’re not after the repeal of the Second Amendment,” Katie Fox said. “What we’re after is just common sense, public health and safety.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.