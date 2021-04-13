Cyclist dies in crash on Ivy Road in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a two-motorist, one cyclist crash that happened near the intersection of Ivy Road and Bloomfield Road on Monday, April 12 around 3 p.m.
The cyclist was transported to UVA Medical Center where they later succumbed to injuries from the accident. There were no other injuries reported.
The crash is under investigation.
According to Albemarle County police, no further information will be released at this time. This is the first traffic fatality of 2021 in Albemarle County.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.