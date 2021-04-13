Omni Charlottesville Hotel suing city, claims it overcharged hotel in taxes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is seeking outside counsel to help them fight a lawsuit coming from the Omni Charlottesville Hotel located on the downtown mall.
The Omni Charlottesville Hotel’s lawsuit alleges the city incorrectly assessed the property back in 2020, which then led to the hotel getting hit with an excess of nearly $95,000 in taxes.
“Most of the time the amount of the disparity is such that it’s just not worth going to court over,” Attorney and City Councilor Lloyd Snook said. “In this case, the disparity is $10 million. That works out to about a $95,000, a year tax difference...that’s what we’re fighting. That’s why this case is getting fought.”
The city’s assessment says the Omni is worth more than $46 million. In the lawsuit, the hotel claims that’s $10 million more than it’s actually worth. The hotel alleges, since the building has not been renovated in over a decade, it should be valued at around $36 million.
“We want to make sure that if we change the assessment, that we change it in a way that is consistent for all income-producing properties, for all hotels for example,” Snook said. “We should treat everybody similarly and not simply give a break to the folks who make enough noise. We want it to be fair for everybody.”
A court date has yet to be set for the case.
