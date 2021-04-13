NTSB heading investigation of small plane crash near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now investigating a small airplane crash that happened near the Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) Monday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration conducted its preliminary investigation Tuesday.
Officials said a single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed while the pilot was trying to land at the airport around 7:20 p.m. Monday, April 12. Two passengers were on board.
The plane will be removed and go to the NTSB for further investigation.
State police said Monday night that the passengers were transported to Sentara RMH for non-life-threatening injuries.
Their conditions are still unclear at this time.
The NTSB says it typically takes 12 to 24 months for a complete and thorough investigation to be done, but a preliminary report will be available soon.
