Johnson & Johnson vaccines paused in Va. following CDC guidance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been paused in Virginia following guidance from the CDC.
VDH will pause all vaccines until the investigation is complete.
Any Virginia residents with an upcoming appointment for the vaccine will be contacted to reschedule the appointment.
VDH released the following statement:
“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials,” VDH said in a statement.
Vaccine rollout for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue.
