The Front Porch returns to in-person classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following over a year of all virtual lessons, The Front Porch music school is back to hosting in-person classes.
The spring season of lessons and classes is has just begun. Classes are being held socially distant at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club and the garden at The Front Porch.
Executive Director Emily Morrison says it’s great to see these lessons in person once again.
“It just feels glorious,” she said. “I didn’t even anticipate how moving it would be to me to see this site after we’ve worked so hard all year doing things a different way. It’s really incredibly special.”
People of all ages and skill level are still able to sign up for classes.
