Charlottesville sidewalk project, approved in 2019, still waiting to break ground

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville sidewalk project years in the making is still waiting to break ground.
Every year the city gets federal money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In 2019, the city council approved nearly $500,000 of those dollars for a sidewalk on Franklin Street, between North Moore’s Creek Lane and Nassau Street. But construction has still not been started.
“We’re needing 11 property owners to give right of way, temporary easements, for the project to continue, and we’re still waiting on that,” said Charlottesville Grant Coordinator Erin Atak.
Getting neighbors on board is just one of the challenges. They previously had to deal with COVID-related delays, and design problems because of stormwater management.
So far, the city has gotten five “okay’s” from those property owners, but they still need more.
“Bottom line on right of way is we want to have that phase closed this year, by the end of the year, that means having any necessary agreements and deeds recorded and any compensation agreed to by the owners and paid,” said Tim Motsch, the city’s transportation project manager.
If that does happen, construction can start in the spring of 2022 - about a year from now.
