Central Shenandoah Health District to continue vaccine clinics this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District will continue this week’s three clinics that were originally using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said once the Virginia Department of Health put the use of the vaccine on pause the health district was able to substitute the one-dose shots with other vaccines.
“We quickly reallocated Pfizer and Moderna to our upcoming clinics this week and we quickly notified all patients who were scheduled notified them of the change of course,” Wight said. “We made sure to make sure we are still able to hold the clinics expected this week.”
Dr. Colin Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, said the pause in the use of the vaccine will not affect his health district as much this week as no specific vaccine clinics were set up just yet.
Both health districts told WHSV they’ve had a hard time receiving supplies of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before this week.
Augusta Health has said they have since paused on using the single-dose shot, and Valley Health said vaccine appointments with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have transitioned to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
