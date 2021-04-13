April Showers Return Wednesday. Cooler Temps Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April showers on the way for the mid-week and a cool down too. Tracking a cold front to our west and an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. The combination of these two features will bring rain for Wednesday and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Showers will likely beocme more numerous from mid to late morning and into the afternoon. About a quarter inch of rain is projected for most, at this time. More rain south of the James River. Severe weather is not expected for central Virginia with this system. An isolated severe storm is possible over far Southside VA and northeastern North Carolina.
Rain will exit Wednesday overnight. Cooler and blustery on Thursday, with the return of some sunshine.
Overall dry on Friday through most of the weekend. Temperatures a little below average for the third weekend of April.
The next best chance for rain now looks like it will be late Sunday night and into Monday. Keep checking back for updates.
Tonight: Partly to variable clouds. Lows 45 to 50
Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, cooler temps. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday night: Showers taper off. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to 50.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the cooler upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 60s for central Virginia. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible for the Shenandoah Valley mainly.
Saturday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry at this time. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 60s to around 70.
