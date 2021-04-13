April Showers Return Wednesday. Cooler Temps Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April showers on the way for the mid-week and a cool down too. Tracking a cold front to our west and an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. The combination of these two features will bring rain for Wednesday and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Showers will likely beocme more numerous from mid to late morning and into the afternoon. About a quarter inch of rain is projected for most, at this time. More rain south of the James River. Severe weather is not expected for central Virginia with this system. An isolated severe storm is possible over far Southside VA and northeastern North Carolina.