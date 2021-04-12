Work and School Week Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blend of clouds and sun on this Monday. Some of those clouds may build into a couple of spotty rain showers. Overall today will be breezy and pleasant for April.
Dry overnight with temperatures near seasonable.
We have one more day with above average high temperatures. Tuesday will feature more sun and clouds. Some rain showers look to pass by to our southwest.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday with our next best chance for April showers. This front will also knock temperatures down to near and below average levels for the middle and end of the week.
Watching the progress of another weak weather maker later on next weekend. It may provide another shower risk. Keep checking back for updates.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Isolated shower this afternoon to early evening. Highs mid 60s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 70s across central Virginia. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph for most areas.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers arrive. Highs in the 60s. Few more showers Wednesday night into early Thursday. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows 40s.
Sunday: Clouds and sun. Watching for possible shower. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.