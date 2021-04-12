VSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Harrisonburg on Saturday, April 10. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. along Route 42 at 5th Street.
Police say a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 at a high rate of speed when it collided with a westbound 2019 Toyota Tacoma.
Virginia State Police say the rider of the Suzuki, identified as Thomas E. Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.
Police say the driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old male of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
