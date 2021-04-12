7th District Representative Spanberger says restoring trust in Congress remains top priority

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says one of her top legislative priorities is restoring trust in Congress.
During an Instagram live interview Monday afternoon, Spanberger touted her TRUST in Congress Act she introduced in January.
It would require all members of Congress to put certain investment assets in a blind trust during their time in office.
“We heard some reports of different members of Congress selling stocks in Clorox and medicine, etc., and across my district I heard this combined sense of, of course they are, and so, getting at those ideas of how do we restore trust that people do or don’t have in us, that’s up to us,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger also discussed efforts to bring broadband internet access to rural parts of her district.
