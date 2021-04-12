Sheriff’s office: 2 people shot during road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot and another person was injured during a road rage incident near Fort A.P. Hill’s gate.
Deputies were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a shooting on Route 301 north in front of the Army’s Fort A.P. Hill.
Officials said several vehicles were jockeying for position as a pickup with a trailer tried to get around cars, leading to several cars crashing.
The sheriff’s office said four of the five cars involved were traveling together, the people got out and started beating on the truck.
The pickup truck driver swerved trying to get away, and the trailer ended up hitting two people.
Officials said one person in the group pulled out a pistol, fired shots and hit two people - one person hit by the trailer and the driver of the pickup.
At first, the sheriff’s office said the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, but officials are now saying that two people have life-threatening injuries and one person was airlifted to the hospital.
Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Jordan Siverling, of Seaford, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
